Chris Reynolds will play in his 46th and final game in Charlotte uniform on Saturday afternoon.

2022 Statistics

9 GP, 181/286 (63%) for 2,272 yards, 22 TDs, 11 INTs

For his efforts, Reynolds has earned a 83.9 PFF grade through 533 snaps across 9 games.

Reynolds has been at Charlotte since 2017 and might be the best quarterback in Conference USA outside of Frank Harris at UTSA.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 50/53 (94%) for 356 yards, 3 TDs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 73/97 (75%) for 624 yards, 7 TDs & 2 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 38/65 (58%) for 643 yards, 7 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 20/51 (39%) for 634 yards, 6 TDs & 7 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 144/202 (71%) for 1,726 yards, 19 TDs & 6 INTs

Under Pressure | 37/85 (43%) for 531 yards, 3 TDs & 5 INTs

Not Blitzed | 109/172 (63%) for 1,295 yards, 8 TDs & 9 INTs

When Blitzed | 72/115 (63%) for 962 yards, 14 TDs & 2 INTs

Charlotte will enter the game on Saturday with a 2-9 overall record, but the 49ers possess a dangerous offense.

Not only has Chris Reynolds thrown for nearly 10,000 yards in his career; he also has a terrific trio at wide receiver.

Grant Dubose and Elijah Spencer have combined for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.

Victor Tucker is the third option with 406 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns but has over 3,000 yards receiving in his career.

There is no doubt that Tech's defense will have its work cut out for them on Saturday with the 49ers wanting to send their seniors out with a victory in their final game of 2022.

---

