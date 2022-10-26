Grayson James will start at quarterback for the FIU Panthers against Louisiana Tech on Friday night.

James is a Duncanville, TX native that is in his second season with the FIU program.

2022 Statistics

7 GP, 144/232 (62%) for 1,399 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs

For his efforts, James has earned a 70.3 PFF grade through 428 snaps across 7 games.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 52/56 (93%) for 283 yards, 3 TDs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 61/96 (63%) for 498 yards, 2 TDs & 4 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 23/47 (49%) for 391 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

20+ Yards Downfield | 7/20 (35%) for 214 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 117/171 (68%) for 1,159 yards, 7 TDs & 4 INTs

Under Pressure | 26/61 (43%) for 227 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 112/180 (62%) for 1,122 yards, 6 TDs & 6 INTs

When Blitzed | 31/52 (60%) for 264 yards, 2 TDs

As you can imagine with a young QB, it's been an up and down 2022 campaign for the Panthers signal caller.

However, James did pile up 359 total yards and 3 TDs in a win over Charlotte last weekend.

Slowing down Tyrese Chambers in the FIU receiving corp will be very important for the Bulldogs. Chambers is the favorite target for James and had 10 catches for 143 yards last week.

Finally, can Louisiana Tech keep Grayson James in the pocket? He's really good in the scramble game.

