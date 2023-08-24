Grayson James will make his 11th career start at quarterback for FIU on Saturday night.

James is a Duncanville, TX native that has appeared in a total of 17 games in his first two seasons with the FIU program.

2022 Statistics

11 GP, 209/357 (58%) for 1,962 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs, 223 yards rushing, 3 TDs

For his efforts, James has earned a 64.2 PFF grade through 635 snaps last season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 74/79 (94%) for 370 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT

0-9 Yards Downfield | 89/149 (60%) for 750 yards, 2 TDs & 6 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 34/72 (47%) for 568 yards, 4TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 9/33 (27%) for 270 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 173/266 (65%) for 1,616 yards, 10 TDs & 7 INTs

Under Pressure | 33/89 (37%) for 342 yards, 1 TD & 4 INTs

Not Blitzed | 150/257 (58%) for 1,468 yards, 9 TDs & 10 INTs

When Blitzed | 56/98 (57%) for 490yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

Grayson James is still relatively young in his development as a quarterback having only started 10 games in his career, so it's TBD in terms of just how good he can really be.

Watching the 6'3 signal caller play, he doesn't lack for arm talent but the accuracy certainly will come and go at times.

Kris Mitchell is the top returning target at WR for the Panthers after hauling in 23 passes for 348 yards and 4 TDs in 2022.

Louisiana Tech's new look defense will be tested against Grayson James on Saturday night.

