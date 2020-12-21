Louisiana Tech (5-4) and Georgia Southern (7-5) are set to square-off in the New Orleans Bowl Wednesday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM on ESPN.

Who will play quarterback for the Eagles? It's a guessing game at this point due to a number of injuries at the position.

Shai Werts is the starter, but Werts has been out with a shoulder injury since November 11th.

Justin Tomlin is the back-up, but Tomlin is out with an ankle injury.

Miller Mosley is the third-string quarterback and might get the start against the Bulldogs Wednesday.

Whether its Werts or Mosley, Tech is going to have its hands full defensively with the Eagles triple option offensive attack.

Let's take a look at the scouting report on both Werts and Mosley.