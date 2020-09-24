Louisiana Tech (1-0) will welcome in Houston Baptist (0-2) to Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 6 PM on ESPN3. Dave Nitz and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Huskies will be lead by talented signal caller Bailey Zappe.

Let's take a look at the senior QB for HBU.

First off, Zappe is experienced. He's made 35 career starts, thrown for 9,218 yards, 70 TDs, 28 INTs.

He's off to a monster start in 2020, completing 62% for 1,047 yards and 7 TDs.