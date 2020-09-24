Scouting Houston Baptist QB Bailey Zappe
Louisiana Tech (1-0) will welcome in Houston Baptist (0-2) to Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 6 PM on ESPN3. Dave Nitz and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
The Huskies will be lead by talented signal caller Bailey Zappe.
Let's take a look at the senior QB for HBU.
First off, Zappe is experienced. He's made 35 career starts, thrown for 9,218 yards, 70 TDs, 28 INTs.
He's off to a monster start in 2020, completing 62% for 1,047 yards and 7 TDs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news