Zion Webb is expected to start at quarterback for Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon.

Zion Webb 2023 Statistics

9 GP, 74/147 (50%) for 927 yards, 5 TDs & 4 INTs, 525 yards rushing & 4 TDs

For his efforts, Webb has earned an 73.6 PFF grade across 421 snaps this season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 12/17 (71%) for 60 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 45/64 (70%) for 408 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 10/27 (37%) for 212 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 8/31 (26%) for 253 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 68/128 (53%) for 869 yards, 4 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 7/22 (32%) for 64 yards, 1 TDs & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 51/96 (53%) for 568 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 24/54 (44%) for 365 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

The Gamecocks have enjoyed a nice transition to the FBS level with a 7-3 record in 2023.

However, Zion Webb does not lead the most potent passing game in the country by any stretch of the imagination.

On the flip side, the Gamecocks rush for 218 yards per game on the ground.

Stopping Webb and the rushing attack will be the main priority for Tech on Saturday.

