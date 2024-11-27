Scouting Kennesaw State QB Davis Bryson

Davis Bryson will make his 12th career start at quarterback for Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon.

Bryson, a redshirt sophomore from Woodbridge, Virginia, has started 10/11 games for the Owls in their inaugural FBS season. Although Kennesaw State has had a brutal first season in Conference USA, Bryson guided the Owls to a gigantic upset win over Liberty and a surprising win over FIU a week ago.

2024 Statistics

10 GP, 134/236 (57%) for 1,407 yards, 6 TDs, 10 INTs, 389 rushing yards, and 4 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Bryson has earned a 57.4 PFF grade through 618 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 50/56 (89%) for 260 yards, 0 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 55/92 (60%) for 538 yards, 0 TDs & 6 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 22/50 (44%) for 403 yards, 4 TDs & 3 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 7/23 (30%) for 206 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 118/189 (62%) for 1,240 yards, 3 TDs & 6 INTs

Under Pressure | 16/47 (34%) for 167 yards, 3 TDs & 4 INTs

Not Blitzed | 96/162 (59%) for 932 yards, 1 TD & 5 INTs

When Blitzed | 38/74 (51%) for 475 yards, 5 TDs & 5 INTs

In his first season as the Owls’ quarterback, Davis Bryson has endured the ups and downs of a typical transitional year in college football. Bryson produced one of his best performances of the season last week against FIU, throwing for 185 yards and adding 40 yards on the ground with 2 rushing touchdowns. The 5’9 quarterback has only graded above a 70.0 on Pro Football Focus in any game this season: a 70.1 PFF Grade versus FIU and a 90.8 PFF Grade against Liberty.

For Kennesaw State this season, Bryson has averaged 23.6 pass attempts per game and 10.1 rush attempts per game. Despite a higher number of pass attempts per game, Bryson is also throwing for 6 yards per attempt throughout 10 games in 2024.

Kennesaw State recently fired its only ever coach, Brian Bohannon, a couple of weeks ago. Since his shocking firing, the Owls have competed well, taking Sam Houston to overtime and taking down FIU. The Owls’ number one target is one of the former coach’s sons, WR Blake Bohannon, who leads the team with 23 receptions for 280 yards. Kennesaw State’s second-leading receiver is actually RB Qua Ashley, with his 29 receptions for 257 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Owls’ offense is ranked last in the CSUA in total offensive yardage but is ranked 8th in scoring. Kennesaw State ranks 7th in rushing with 119.7 yards per game and 9th in passing with 140.7 yards per game.

Bowl hopes are out the window for both teams, so finishing out the season strong and gaining momentum for next season will be the primary motivation for several players. With a win, the Bulldogs will secure their first 5-win season since 2020.

