Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0) and Marshall (3-0, 1-0) are set to do battle inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 5 PM on CBS Sports Network.

RS FR QB Grant Wells will be making his 4th career start for the Thundering Herd on Saturday.

Here is a look at how Wells has performed in his first three starts:

vs Eastern Kentucky: 16/23 for 307 yards, 4 TDs, 30 yards rushing

vs App State: 11/25 for 163 yards, 1 INT, 43 yards rushing, 1 TD

@ WKU: 16/22 for 162 yards, -13 yards rushing

Season Stats: 43/70 (61%) for 632 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 60 yards rushing, 1 TD