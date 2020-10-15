Scouting Marshall QB Grant Wells
Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0) and Marshall (3-0, 1-0) are set to do battle inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 5 PM on CBS Sports Network.
RS FR QB Grant Wells will be making his 4th career start for the Thundering Herd on Saturday.
Here is a look at how Wells has performed in his first three starts:
vs Eastern Kentucky: 16/23 for 307 yards, 4 TDs, 30 yards rushing
vs App State: 11/25 for 163 yards, 1 INT, 43 yards rushing, 1 TD
@ WKU: 16/22 for 162 yards, -13 yards rushing
Season Stats: 43/70 (61%) for 632 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 60 yards rushing, 1 TD
