Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) will travel to Huntington, WV Friday night to take on Marshall (6-3, 4-1) in a pivotal Conference USA match-up.

Isaiah Green will make his 10thstart of the season at quarterback for the Thundering Herd. The sophomore has completed 60% of his throws for 1,876 yards, 12 TDs and 6 INTs to this point in 2019.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the numbers that Green has produced.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 57/61 (93%) for 321 yards

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 55/75 (73%) for 527 yards, 3 TDs

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 22/44 (50%) for 387 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 17/54 (31%) for 678 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs

Like many quarterbacks that Louisiana Tech has faced off with in recent weeks, Green is extremely accurate within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. The one caveat is that while Green doesn’t have a great completion percentage on throws 20+ yards down the field, 8 of his 17 completions have gone for touchdowns. With Brenden Knox having nearly 1,000 yards on the ground, La Tech DC Bob Diaco certainly has his hands full in preparing for the Marshall offensive attack.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 122/183 (67%) for 1,337 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 29/71 (41%) for 576 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

-- Not Blitzed | 94/158 (60%) for 1,065 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs

-- When Blitzed | 57/96 (59%) for 848 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs

Can Louisiana Tech get pressure on Green without having to bring more than 3 or 4 rushers? If so, the Bulldogs could find some success defensively.

On paper, it doesn’t appear that Green has had the best year, but his receivers have done him no favors with 15 drops and an additional 15 throw aways to give him a 70.9 adjusted completion percentage, which is pretty solid. Green is talented; Louisiana Tech will have its hands full Friday night on the road at Marshall.

