Chase Cunningham will make his 14th career start at quarterback for Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Cunningham is a native of Knoxville, TN that has been in the Blue Raiders program since 2017.

2022 Statistics

8 GP, 199/297 (67%) for 2,057 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 89 yards rushing, 3 TDs

For his efforts, James has earned a 62.2 PFF grade through 559 snaps across 8 games.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 76/85 (89%) for 296 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

0-9 Yards Downfield | 85/114 (75%) for 754 yards, 1 TD

10-19 Yards Downfield | 18/35 (51%) for 323 yards, 1TD & 1 INT

20+ Yards Downfield | 18/37 (49%) for 674 yards, 10 TDs & 3 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 151/207 (73%) for 1,530 yards, 8 TDs & 3 INTs

Under Pressure | 46/90 (51%) for 517 yards, 5 TDs & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 154/226 (68%) for 1,481 yards, 10 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 43/71 (61%) for 566 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT

Middle Tennessee is averaging 27.5 points per game to this point in the season, so it's not the most explosive offense in the country by any means.

As you can see in the numbers above, Cunningham and co. have hit on a lot of big plays down the field in the passing game for touchdowns.

The Tech secondary will have to prevent explosive plays to have success on Saturday.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue