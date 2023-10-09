Nicholas Vattiato is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Blue Raiders on Tuesday night.

After starting at least one game in both 2021 & 2022, the Plantation, FL native has fully taken over the starting job in 2023.

Nicholas Vattiato 2023 Statistics

6 GP, 154/229 (67%) for 1,576 yards, 9 TDs & 6 INTs, 136 yards rushing & 1 TD

For his efforts, Vattiato has earned a 78.2 PFF grade across 434 snaps this season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 70/82 (85%) for 291 yards, 2 TDs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 53/72 (74%) for 473 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 22/42 (52%) for 449 yards, 4 TDs & 3 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 10/28 (36%) for 355 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 144/190 (76%) for 1,322 yards, 8 TDs & 3 INTs

Under Pressure | 11/40 (27%) for 246 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 109/155 (70%) for 1,124 yards, 7 TDs & 3 INTs

When Blitzed | 46/75 (61%) for 419 yards, 2 TDs & 3 INTs

Middle Tennessee comes in at 1-5 overall, but Vattiato has been a bright spot for the Blue Raiders.

In fact, the record might be slightly deceiving considering Rick Stockstill's squad has already played two P5 teams + WKU + a Jacksonville State team that is off to a 5-1 start.

Vattiato is only being pressured by opponents 9 times per game, so his offensive line has done a nice job at giving him time to throw.

Turnovers will be a key as the Blue Raiders are -6 in turnover differential this season.

