Scouting Middle Tennessee QB Nicholas Vattiato
Nicholas Vattiato is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Blue Raiders on Tuesday night.
After starting at least one game in both 2021 & 2022, the Plantation, FL native has fully taken over the starting job in 2023.
Nicholas Vattiato 2023 Statistics
6 GP, 154/229 (67%) for 1,576 yards, 9 TDs & 6 INTs, 136 yards rushing & 1 TD
For his efforts, Vattiato has earned a 78.2 PFF grade across 434 snaps this season.
Passing Numbers by Level
At LOS or Behind | 70/82 (85%) for 291 yards, 2 TDs
0-9 Yards Downfield | 53/72 (74%) for 473 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT
10-19 Yards Downfield | 22/42 (52%) for 449 yards, 4 TDs & 3 INTs
20+ Yards Downfield | 10/28 (36%) for 355 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 144/190 (76%) for 1,322 yards, 8 TDs & 3 INTs
Under Pressure | 11/40 (27%) for 246 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs
Not Blitzed | 109/155 (70%) for 1,124 yards, 7 TDs & 3 INTs
When Blitzed | 46/75 (61%) for 419 yards, 2 TDs & 3 INTs
Middle Tennessee comes in at 1-5 overall, but Vattiato has been a bright spot for the Blue Raiders.
In fact, the record might be slightly deceiving considering Rick Stockstill's squad has already played two P5 teams + WKU + a Jacksonville State team that is off to a 5-1 start.
Vattiato is only being pressured by opponents 9 times per game, so his offensive line has done a nice job at giving him time to throw.
Turnovers will be a key as the Blue Raiders are -6 in turnover differential this season.
---
