Scouting NC State QB Devin Leary

Leary signed with NC State in the 2018 recruiting class over offers from West Virginia, Baylor, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Iowa, Indiana and others.

Devin Leary will get the start against Louisiana Tech at quarterback for 23rd-ranked NC State on Saturday night.

The Sicklerville, NJ native enters the match-up with LA Tech 6-6 in 12 career starts at NC State.

Leary has returned for the 2021 season after an injury ended his season in 2020 and ed NC State to a 3-1 start, including a 27-21 OT win over Clemson last weekend.

Let's take a look at what Pro Football Focus has to say about the 6'1, 212-pound signal caller.

In 296 snaps, Leary has earned a 77.8 overall grade.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 29/31 (94%) for 101 yards

Short (0-9) | 49/58 (85%) for 376 yards, 2 TDs

Medium (10-19) | 15/27 (56%) for 240 yards, 5 TDs

Deep (20+) | 9/22 (41%) for 315 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTS

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 91/120 (76%) for 904 yards, 9 TDs & 1 INT

Under Pressure | 11/28 (39%) for 128 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 69/100 (100%) for 649 yards, 5 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 33/48 (69%) for 383 yards, 5 TDs

For the season, Leary has completed 69% of his throws for 1,032 yards, 10 TDs and 2 INTs.

Looking at where Leary has had some success, Louisiana Tech will need its front four to get pressure. The sophomore signal caller has shown great ability to succeed against the blitzed.

Slowing down the Wolfpack run game will be the Bulldogs #1 priority Saturday night. If David Blackwell's unit can get NC State behind the chains on third down, perhaps the 'Dogs can take advantage and force a couple of turnovers.

