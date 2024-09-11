PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Scouting NC State QB Grayson McCall

Caleb Wardell • BleedTechBlue
Staff Writer
@calebwardell32

Grayson McCall will make his 44th career start at quarterback for NC State on Saturday night.

McCall is an Indian Trail, North Carolina native who started his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, where he threw for 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns. The 6'3 signal caller also won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year three consecutive seasons, a conference record. The 23-year-old transferred to NC State for his final season of eligibility, looking to finish his career with an ACC title.

2024 Statistics

2 GP, 41/62 (57%) for 422 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 39 rushing yards, and no rushing TDs.

For his efforts, McCall has earned a 71.1 PFF grade through 122 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 8/9 (89%) for 18 yards, 1 TD & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 22/26 (85%) for 184 yards, 0 TD & 2 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 8/17 (47%) for 546 yards, 1 TD & 0INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 3/8 (38%) for 68 yards, 1 TD & 0 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 34/51 (67%) for 314 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 7/11 (64%) for 108 yards, 0 TDs & 0 INTs

Not Blitzed | 16/26 (62%) for 158 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

When Blitzed | 25/36 (69%) for 264 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

Grayson McCall is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football but has yet to play up to his usual standards through two games in 2024.

McCall had a slow start versus Western Carolina but was able to elevate his play enough to help the Wolfpack win their opener by two scores. The same was not true versus Tennessee, as the Vols pass rush stuffed the run game and kept the NC State offense out of the endzone. McCall has also thrown pix sixes in both of his starts this season, so we’ll see if that trend continues versus the Bulldogs.

KC Conception is the top returning target at WR for the Wolfpack after being named the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year and being named to the Freshman All-American Team. The 5’11 wideout has caught 14 passes for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. McCall will also look for Duke transfer RB Jordan Waters out of the backfield and athletic UConn transfer TE Justin Joly.

The Bulldogs’ defense was stellar versus Nicholls on opening night, but Kolbe Fields and the crew will have a much more difficult task in Raleigh on Saturday.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue

