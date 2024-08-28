PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Scouting Nicholls QB Pat McQuaide

Caleb Wardell • BleedTechBlue
Staff Writer
@calebwardell32

Pat McQuaide will make his 12th career start at quarterback for Nicholls on Saturday night.

McQuaide is a Solon, Ohio, native who committed to Kent State out of high school before leading all JUCO quarterbacks in passing yards, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns. McQuaide debuted at Nicholls as a sophomore in 2023, earning All-Southland Second Team.

2023 Statistics

11 GP, 180/318 (57%) for 2,191 yards, 13 TDs, 12 INTs, -36 rushing yards, and 3 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, McQuaide earned a 60.0 PFF grade through 699 snaps last season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 57/63 (91%) for 448 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 79/129 (61%) for 771 yards, 1 TD & 5 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 34/74 (46%) for 546 yards, 5 TDs & 6 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 11/32 (34%) for 426 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 153/251 (61%) for 1,853 yards, 11 TDs & 8 INTs

Under Pressure | 28/68 (41%) for 338 yards, 2 TDs & 4 INTs

Not Blitzed | 122/204 (60%) for 1,560 yards, 8 TDs & 7 INTs

When Blitzed | 59/115 (51%) for 631 yards, 5 TDs & 5 INT

Pat McQuaide is entering his junior season but has gained valuable experience through two seasons starting at Mississippi Gulf Coast and Nicholls respectively.

The 6’0 lefty did a solid job as a sophomore for the Colonels, but the interception numbers are higher than you would like for a run-first offense led by the reigning Southland Conference Player of the Year Jaylon Spears and All-Southland First Team selection Collin Guggenheim.

Quincy Brown is the top returning target at WR for the Colonels after finishing the 2023 season with 29 receptions, 301 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns. The former TCU receiver was third on the team in receiving yards a year ago and landed on the Preseason All-Southland First Team.

Jeremiah Johnson’s new-look defense will be tested against Pat McQuaide and the deadly Nicholls rushing attack on Saturday night.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xhdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvc2NvdXRpbmctbmljaG9sbHMtcWItcGF0LW1jcXVhaWRlIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZs YXRlY2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzY291dGluZy1uaWNob2xscy1x Yi1wYXQtbWNxdWFpZGUmYzU9MTE5Nzc5ODkwOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=