Pat McQuaide will make his 12th career start at quarterback for Nicholls on Saturday night.

McQuaide is a Solon, Ohio, native who committed to Kent State out of high school before leading all JUCO quarterbacks in passing yards, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns. McQuaide debuted at Nicholls as a sophomore in 2023, earning All-Southland Second Team.

2023 Statistics

11 GP, 180/318 (57%) for 2,191 yards, 13 TDs, 12 INTs, -36 rushing yards, and 3 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, McQuaide earned a 60.0 PFF grade through 699 snaps last season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 57/63 (91%) for 448 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 79/129 (61%) for 771 yards, 1 TD & 5 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 34/74 (46%) for 546 yards, 5 TDs & 6 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 11/32 (34%) for 426 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 153/251 (61%) for 1,853 yards, 11 TDs & 8 INTs

Under Pressure | 28/68 (41%) for 338 yards, 2 TDs & 4 INTs

Not Blitzed | 122/204 (60%) for 1,560 yards, 8 TDs & 7 INTs

When Blitzed | 59/115 (51%) for 631 yards, 5 TDs & 5 INT

Pat McQuaide is entering his junior season but has gained valuable experience through two seasons starting at Mississippi Gulf Coast and Nicholls respectively.

The 6’0 lefty did a solid job as a sophomore for the Colonels, but the interception numbers are higher than you would like for a run-first offense led by the reigning Southland Conference Player of the Year Jaylon Spears and All-Southland First Team selection Collin Guggenheim.

Quincy Brown is the top returning target at WR for the Colonels after finishing the 2023 season with 29 receptions, 301 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns. The former TCU receiver was third on the team in receiving yards a year ago and landed on the Preseason All-Southland First Team.

Jeremiah Johnson’s new-look defense will be tested against Pat McQuaide and the deadly Nicholls rushing attack on Saturday night.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue