Austin Aune will make his 19th career start at quarterback for North Texas against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Aune in his career against LA Tech

2019 (L) - 3/4 for 123 yards, 1 TD

2021 (L) - 12/27 (44%) for 79 yards, 1 TD

After starting nine games in 2021 and the first six games of 2022, Aune has firmly established himself as the lead of the Mean Green offense.

2022 Statistics

6 GP, 99/176 (56%) for 1,496 yards, 15 TDs & 7 INTs

For his efforts, Aune has earned a 71.2 PFF grade through 413 snaps across 6 games.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 17/20 (85%) for 85 yards, 1 TD

0-9 Yards Downfield | 42/61 (69%) for 415 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 26/47 (55%) for 500 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 14/38 (37%) for 456 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

Aune has really been in command of the North Texas offense when it comes to the short, controlled passing game. However, with 5 TDs on 14 completions deep down the field, the Mean Green do have big play potential.

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 88/142 (62%) for 1,378 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs

Under Pressure | 11/34 (32%) for 118 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 74/129 (57%) 1,146 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs

When Blitzed | 25/47 (53%) for 350 yards, 7 TDs

It's no secret that Louisiana Tech has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback with just four guys upfront throughout the 2022 season.

With Aune being so effective against the blitz, it will be interesting to see what Scott Power's strategy is to pressure the experienced signal caller.

North Texas is averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground, so Louisiana Tech's defense will find itself with a tall task on Saturday afternoon.

