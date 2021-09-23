Scouting North Texas QB Jace Ruder
Jace Ruder will get the start at quarterback for North Texas at Louisiana Tech Saturday night.
Ruder began his career at North Carolina before transferring to North Texas prior to the 2021 season.
During his time at UNC, the Norton, KS native completed 7/10 passes for 98 yards and 1 TD over 6 games in a reserve role.
North Texas is off to a 1-2 start in 2021. Let's take a look at how Ruder has performed to this point.
Ruder has a 58.0 overall PFF grade through his first 3 games.
Passing Depth
Behind LOS | 7/9 (78%) for 52 yards
Short (0-9) | 26/33 (79%) for 202 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
Medium (10-19) | 11/18 (61%) for 142 yards, 1 TD
Deep (20+) | 4/22 (18%) for 139 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 36/58 (62%) for 396 yards, 4 INTs
Under Pressure | 12/28 (43%) for 139 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT
Not Blitzed | 38/65 (59%) for 379 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs
When Blitzed | 10/21 (48%) for 156 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs
There is no secret at this point that Ruder has had an issue with consistency.
To take it a step further, North Texas has run play action on 50.5 % of Ruder's drop backs. On those 47 drop backs, Ruder has yet to throw a touchdown and has four interceptions.
On paper, the Mean Green offense looks good when you look at the 417.7 yards per game average.
However, Seth Littrell's offense is only averaging 20.7 points per game due in large part to the Mean Green having only 2 touchdowns in 8 trips to the red zone.
Can Louisiana Tech force North Texas into more red zone woes this weekend?
