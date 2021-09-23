Scouting North Texas QB Jace Ruder

Jace Ruder will get the start at quarterback for North Texas at Louisiana Tech Saturday night. Ruder began his career at North Carolina before transferring to North Texas prior to the 2021 season.

During his time at UNC, the Norton, KS native completed 7/10 passes for 98 yards and 1 TD over 6 games in a reserve role. North Texas is off to a 1-2 start in 2021. Let's take a look at how Ruder has performed to this point. Ruder has a 58.0 overall PFF grade through his first 3 games.