Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) will host North Texas (4-5, 3-2) Saturday afternoon in a crucial Conference USA match-up.

The Mean Green are led by senior quarterback, Mason Fine. Fine will go down as one of the best players in program history as he has played in 46 career games and thrown for 12,028 yards and 91 TDs.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the Mean Green’s star QB.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 53/58 (91%) for 358 yards, 3 TDs

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 99/129 (77%) for 905 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 40/76 (53%) for 717 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 16/46 (35%) for 628 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

Similar to Jack Abraham of Southern Miss a few weeks ago, Mason Fine really likes to use the underneath passing game and does it well. In fact, 61% of Fine’s throws will come within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Slot receivers Jaelen Darden (59 catches, 639 yds, 11 TDs) and Michael Lawrence (40 catches, 485 yds, 2 TDs) will be Fine’s top targets underneath.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 163/245 (66%) for 1,889 yards, 18 TDs, 2 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 45/87 (52%) for 719 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs

-- Not Blitzed | 148/215 (69%) for 1,726 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs

-- When Blitzed | 60/117 (51%) for 882 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs

Pressuring Fine will be a big key for the Tech defensive line Saturday. With Fine coming in at 5’10, he has issues with pressure in his face, especially on the interior. Fine has also had 7 balls batted down at the line of scrimmage through 9 games.

For his career, Mason Fine is 1-2 against Louisiana Tech while completing 64% of his throws for 238 yards per game, 5 TDs and 2 INTs.

