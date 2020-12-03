Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) will see two QBs from North Texas (3-4, 2-3) Thursday night.

Jason Bean is expected to get the start, but Austin Aune will come on in relief at some point.

Jason Bean was a two-star recruit out of Mansfield, TX in 2018.

Austin Aune was a three-star recruit in 2012 out of Argyle, TX. He signed with TCU but chose to go play professional baseball for the NY Yankees. After spending 6 years in the Yankees org, Aune went to Arkansas in the spring of 2018 before transferring to NT on the fall of 2018.

Season Stats:

Jason Bean 41/78 (53%) for 649 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 335 yards rushing, 5 TDs

Austin Aune 85/156 (55%) for 1,348 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 7 yards rushing, 1 TD

PFF Grades:

Jason Bean 79.4 overall, 65.5 as a passer, 87.7 as a runner

Austin Aune 80.1 overall, 83.2 as a passer