Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers will both see action at quarterback for North Texas on Saturday night.

Earle has started the first two games of the season, but Rogers has come in off the bench in relief and played reasonably well.

Let's take a look at each signal caller for the Mean Green.

Stone Earle 2023 Statistics

2 GP, 22/39 (56%) for 270 yards, 4 TDs & 4 INTs

For his efforts, Earle has earned a 48.9 PFF grade across 92 snaps this season.

The Keller, TX native has started 10 games (8 at Abilene Christian & 2 at UNT) across his 3+ year career.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 7/7 (100%) for 5 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 5/12 (42%) for 34 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 7/11 (64%) for 93 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 3/9 (33%) for 142 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 19/30 (63%) for 233 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs

Under Pressure | 3/9 (33%) for 41 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 20/33 (61%) for 258 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs

When Blitzed | 2/6 (33%) for 16 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Earle's starting experience dates back to 2021 prior to this season, and that rust has shown up at times in the first two games of the season.

The 6'0 junior was named a team captain prior to the season, but it's time for him to play with more efficiency if he's going to hold onto the job throughout the season.

Chandler Rogers 2023 Statistics

2 GP, 14/22 (64%) for 211 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INTs

For his efforts, Rogers has earned a 68.4 PFF grade across 49 snaps this season.

The Mansfield, TX native is a transfer from ULM that made 18 starts for the Warhawks across the 2021 & 2022 seasons.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 4/4 (100%) for 11 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 4/8 (50%) for 35 yards, 1 TD

10-19 Yards Downfield | 4/8 (50%) for 98 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

20+ Yards Downfield | 2/2 (100%) for 67 yards

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 11/17 (65%) for 195 yards, 1 TD

Under Pressure | 3/5 (60%) for 16 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 11/13 (85%) for 144 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

When Blitzed | 3/9 (33%) for 67 yards, 1 TD

Rogers started at ULM for a year and a half and is the more talented of the two quarterbacks that the Bulldogs will see on Saturday.

Rogers came off the bench against FIU and finished 11/15 for 201 yards and 2 TDs against FIU.

It's clear that he's got the hot hand going into this matchup.

To make matters more difficult for the Bulldogs is the fact that he's rushed for 759 yards and 7 TDs in his career.

Keeping Earle and Rogers in the pocket will be a key to success for Scott Power's defense on Saturday night.

