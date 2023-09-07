Scouting Northwestern State QB Tyler Vander Waal
Tyler Vander Waal will make his 2nd start at quarterback for Northwestern State on Saturday night.
Vander Waal is at his 3rd school since 2017 when he began his career at Wyoming. After a pit stop at Idaho State, the 6'4 signal caller has made his way to Natchitoches for the 2023 season.
2023 Statistics
1 GP, 12/28 (43%) for 110 yards, 1 TD
For his efforts, Vander Waal earned a 35.7 PFF grade in the defeat at ULL last weekend.
The Sacramento, CA native played in a combined 29 games at Wyoming and Idaho State where he threw for 3,881 yards, 20 TDs & 22 INTs before transferring to the Demons.
Passing Numbers by Level
At LOS or Behind | 4/6 (67%) for 17 yards
0-9 Yards Downfield | 6/11 (55%) for 28 yards
10-19 Yards Downfield | 1/5 (20%) for 18 yards
20+ Yards Downfield | 1/6 (17%) for 47 yards, 1 TD
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 11/21 (52%) for 104 yards, 1 TD
Under Pressure | 1/7 (14%) for 6 yards
Not Blitzed | 10/19 (53%) for 102 yards, 1 TD
When Blitzed | 2/9 (22%) for 8 yards
Vander Waal struggled with pressure in his first game game of the season last week, so that's probably where Louisiana Tech will spend most of its focus at on Saturday.
After only getting pressure on Preston Stone at SMU on 7 of his 41 drop backs last week the Bulldogs will be looking for more havoc in the backfield this week.
---
