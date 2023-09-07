Tyler Vander Waal will make his 2nd start at quarterback for Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Vander Waal is at his 3rd school since 2017 when he began his career at Wyoming. After a pit stop at Idaho State, the 6'4 signal caller has made his way to Natchitoches for the 2023 season.

2023 Statistics

1 GP, 12/28 (43%) for 110 yards, 1 TD

For his efforts, Vander Waal earned a 35.7 PFF grade in the defeat at ULL last weekend.

The Sacramento, CA native played in a combined 29 games at Wyoming and Idaho State where he threw for 3,881 yards, 20 TDs & 22 INTs before transferring to the Demons.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 4/6 (67%) for 17 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 6/11 (55%) for 28 yards

10-19 Yards Downfield | 1/5 (20%) for 18 yards

20+ Yards Downfield | 1/6 (17%) for 47 yards, 1 TD