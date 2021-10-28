Scouting ODU QB Hayden Wolff

Wolff signed with ODU in the 2019 recruiting cycle and was the 28th-ranked pro-style quarterback out of high school.

Hayden Wolff is expect to start at quarterback for ODU against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Wolff started three games as a true freshman in 2019 where he completed 75/129 (58%) passes for 737 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs.

After playing sparingly in three of ODU's first six games in 2021, Wolff was inserted into the starting lineup against WKU on October 16th.

In the 43-20 defeat, Wolff completed 26/43 (60%) of his throws for 327 yards and 2 INTs.

In total, Wolff has completed 42/66 (64%) passes over four games for 467 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

Pro Football Focus has given Wolff a 60.3 overall grade over 128 snaps. Let's take a deeper dive into his passing numbers.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 4/4 (100%) for 21 yards

Short (0-9) | 25/34 (74%) for 217 yards, 1 INT

Medium (10-19) | 9/19 (47%) for 113 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Deep (20+) | 4/8 (50%) for 116 yards

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 38/56 (68%) for 384 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Under Pressure | 4/10 (40%) for 83 yards, 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 29/49 (59%) for 307 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 13/17 (77%) for 160 yards

Wolff is your typical pocket passer that sits back in the pocket and attempts to drive the ball down the field. In 71 drop backs, Wolff has yet to scramble for 1 yard.

Slowing down Ali Jennings (6'2, 200) and Zach Kuntz (6'8, 245) will be a priority for the Tech defense.

Jennings had 13 catches for 172 yards against WKU, while Kuntz hauled in 9 passes for 119 yards.

Both Jennings and Kuntz are big bodied targets that could pose problems for a smaller Tech secondary.

