TJ McMahon will start make his 6th career start at quarterback for Rice against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

McMahon in his career against LA Tech

2021 - 12/20 (60%) for 191 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

2022 Statistics

6 GP, 97/164 (59%) for 1,277 yards, 10 TDs & 10 INTs

For his efforts, McMahon has earned a 65.5 PFF grade through 371 snaps across 6 games.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 15/16 (94%) for 79 yards, 1 INT

0-9 Yards Downfield | 47/68 (69%) for 419 yards, 2 TDs, 6 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 27/43 (63%) for 426 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 7/27 (26%) for 353 yards, 3 TDs 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 78/120 (65%) for 1,028 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs

Under Pressure | 18/44 (41%) for 249 yards, 1 TD, 6 INTs

Not Blitzed | 73/119 (61%) for 1,025 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs

When Blitzed | 23/45 (51%), 252 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rice has established that it wants to be that establishes the run on every Saturday before trying to throw.

However, TJ McMahon has given the Owls a legit throwing option at the quarterback position in 2022.

Louisiana Tech has really struggled to pressure the passer throughout the first half of the season, and that's where McMahon has had most of issues to this point.

Can the Bulldogs pressure the sophomore signal caller and add on to his Conference USA leading 10 interceptions? It might be the different in the outcome.



---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue