Scouting Rice QBs Jake Constantine & Luke McCaffrey

Jake Constantine and Luke McCraffrey could both see time at quarterback for Rice on Saturday.

Constantine has had an interesting journey after signing with Boise State out of high school.

Following the 2016 season, Constantine transferred to Ventura College in Ventura, CA.

After one season at Ventura, Constantine took his talents to Weber State where he threw for 4,428 yards and 33 TDs in 2 seasons.

The 6'2 signal caller sat out the 2020 season and joined the Rice program in the spring of 2021.

In 8 games for Rice in 2021, Constantine has completed 61% of his throws for 1,622 yards, 8 TDs and 7 INTs.

Let's take a deeper dive into some of the details to his game, per Pro Football Focus.

In 444 snaps, Constantine has a 62.9 overall grade.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 13/16 (81%) for 81 yards, 1 INT

Short (0-9) | 76/108 (70%) for 729 yards, 2 TDs & 4 INTs

Medium (10-19) | 30/50 (60%) for 520 yards, 4 TDs

Deep (20+) | 7/24 (29%) for 286 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 103/157 (66%) for 1,247 yards, 8 TDs & 4 INTs

Under Pressure | 23/50 (46%) for 369 yards, 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 84/135 (62%) for 1,066 yards, 6 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 42/72 (58%) for 550 yards, 2 TDs & 3 INTs

Constantine was injured in last week's loss at UTEP and his status for Saturday is in question.

If he's unable to go, Luke McCaffrey is expected to get the start.