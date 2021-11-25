Scouting Rice QBs Jake Constantine & Luke McCaffrey
Jake Constantine and Luke McCraffrey could both see time at quarterback for Rice on Saturday.
Constantine has had an interesting journey after signing with Boise State out of high school.
Following the 2016 season, Constantine transferred to Ventura College in Ventura, CA.
After one season at Ventura, Constantine took his talents to Weber State where he threw for 4,428 yards and 33 TDs in 2 seasons.
The 6'2 signal caller sat out the 2020 season and joined the Rice program in the spring of 2021.
In 8 games for Rice in 2021, Constantine has completed 61% of his throws for 1,622 yards, 8 TDs and 7 INTs.
Let's take a deeper dive into some of the details to his game, per Pro Football Focus.
In 444 snaps, Constantine has a 62.9 overall grade.
Passing Depth
Behind LOS | 13/16 (81%) for 81 yards, 1 INT
Short (0-9) | 76/108 (70%) for 729 yards, 2 TDs & 4 INTs
Medium (10-19) | 30/50 (60%) for 520 yards, 4 TDs
Deep (20+) | 7/24 (29%) for 286 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 103/157 (66%) for 1,247 yards, 8 TDs & 4 INTs
Under Pressure | 23/50 (46%) for 369 yards, 3 INTs
Not Blitzed | 84/135 (62%) for 1,066 yards, 6 TDs & 4 INTs
When Blitzed | 42/72 (58%) for 550 yards, 2 TDs & 3 INTs
Constantine was injured in last week's loss at UTEP and his status for Saturday is in question.
If he's unable to go, Luke McCaffrey is expected to get the start.
McCaffrey signed with Nebraska out of high school and spent two years in Lincoln before transferring to Rice this past off-season.
Luke is the son of former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey and brother of Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey.
In two years at Nebraska, McCaffrey threw for 608 yards, 3 TDs & 6 INTs. He also added 547 yards rushing and 4 TDs on the ground.
In 196 snaps in 2021, McCaffrey has a 46.7 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus.
Passing Depth
Behind LOS | 3/5 (60%) for 3 yards
Short (0-9) | 20/31 (65%) for 175 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs
Medium (10-19) | 3/9 (33%) for 45 yards
Deep (20+) | 1/9 (11%) for 35 yards, 1 INT
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 17/34 (50%) for 109 yards, 2 INTs
Under Pressure | 10/23 (44%) for 149 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
Not Blitzed | 17/39 (44%) for 192 yards, 4 INTs
When Blitzed | 10/18 (56%) for 66 yards, 1 TD
In total, McCaffrey is 27/56 (48%) for 258 yards, 1 TD & 4 INTs in 8 games this season. He's also added 103 yards and 2 TDs on the ground.
Whether its Constantine or McCaffrey at quarterback for the Owls on Saturday, Mike Bloomgren and his staff will be looking to run the football first and foremost.
With Constantine and McCaffrey having combined for 11 interceptions Louisiana Tech is going to have chances to make some plays in the secondary.
Can the Bulldogs bounce back on the defensive side after a tough performance against Southern Miss last week?
