Keegan Shoemaker will start at quarterback for Sam Houston State against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The Prosper, TX native is in his third season at Sam Houston State.

Keegan Shoemaker 2023 Statistics

8 GP, 190/298 (64%) for 1,769 yards, 13 TDs & 8 INTs, 160 yards rushing

For his efforts, Shoemaker has earned an 68.6 PFF grade across 569 snaps this season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 54/57 (95%) for 221 yards, 1 TD

0-9 Yards Downfield | 92/124 (74%) for 735 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 35/57 (61%) for 595 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 8/35 (23%) for 210 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 157/222 (71%) for 1,465 yards, 9 TDs & 5 INTs

Under Pressure | 32/77 (42%) for 296 yards, 4 TDs & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 146/220 (66%) for 1,313 yards, 8 TDs & 6 INTs

When Blitzed | 43/79 (54%) for 448 yards, 5 TDs & 2 INTs

After averaging just over three points per game in the first three games of the season, Sam Houston has averaged nearly 24 points per game in their last six.

Keegan Shoemaker has formed a nice connection with Noah Smith (61 catches, 545 yards, 5 TDs) throughout the season.

Slowing down Smith will be a key for Tech's defense on Saturday.

With the Bearkats only averaging 84.3 yards per game on the ground, the Bearkats ability to win the football game will hinge on the right-arm of Shoemaker.

