Trae Self will get the start at quarterback for Stephen F. Austin when they travel to Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 6 PM between the Bulldogs and Lumberjacks.

Across 35 games at SFA in his career, Self has thrown for 8,122 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Not to shabby for the senior quarterback from North Richland Hills, Texas.

Let's shift our focus to the 2022 season.

Through 2 games, Self has completed 32/59 (54%) for 363 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT while leading the Lumberjacks to a 1-1 record.

Let's now dive even further into some of the details in the passing game.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 12/14 for 107 yards

0-10 Yards Downfield | 13/21 for 109 yards, 2 TDs

11-20 Yards Downfield | 5/11 for 65 yards, 1 TD

20+ Yards Downfield | 2/10 for 83 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

It's pretty evident that Self has been most comfortable in the short passing game this season.

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 28/46 for 326 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

Under Pressure | 4/13 for 38 yards

Not Blitzed | 24/42 for 312 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

When Blitzed | 8/17 for 52 yards, 3 TDs

When looking at the numbers, Self has thrown 3 touchdowns when blitzed by opposing defenses. Having played in 35 career games, it's obvious that the signal caller can identify what a defense is going to do and use it for his own success.

What will LA Tech need to do on defense to have success?

It's an interesting matchup for Louisiana Tech's defense because DC Scott Power was at SFA in 2021 and should have a pretty good idea about what the Lumberjacks want to do offensively.

Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts also transferred in from SFA to play cornerback for the Bulldogs. Expect both Brooks and Roberts to be in the starting lineup on Saturday night.

Slowing down Xavier Gipson at the receiver position will be a major key for Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Gipson had 1,367 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021. The Dallas native only has 6 catches through the first 2 games this season and will be looking to get going against the Bulldogs.

SFA has only averaged 107 yards per game on the ground thus far, so expect to see the ball in Trae Self's hands a lot on Saturday night.

