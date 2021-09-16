Scouting SMU QB Tanner Mordecai

Tanner Mordecai will get the start at quarterback for SMU against Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon.

The Waco, TX native transferred to SMU prior to the 2021 season.

The 6'3, 218-pound signal caller has completed 71% of his throws for 629 yards, 11 TDs and 2 INTs in his first two games as an SMU Mustang.

Mordecai has a 91.1 PFF grade overall after two games.

Let's take a deeper dive into some of the numbers.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 17/17 (100%) for 77 yards, 1 TD

Short (0-9) | 14/18 (78%) for 173 yards, 2 TDs

Medium (10-19) | 8/14 (57%) for 204 yards, 5 TDs

Deep (20+) | 6/13 (46%) for 174 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

After really struggling in coverage against Southeastern last week, Tech has to find a way to take away the short passing game from SMU. Mordecai has been outstanding when it comes to getting the ball into his playmakers' hands and allowing them to do their thing.

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 37/49 (76%) for 436 yards, 8 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 8/14 (57%) for 192 yards, 3 TDs

Not Blitzed | 32/46 (70%) for 464 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 13/17 (77%) 164 yards, 5 TDs

Getting pressure with four guys up front will be a key to LA Tech's success. The Bell brothers have combined for 5 sacks through 2 games. If a guy or two can step up around them it would go a long way in Tech slowing down SMU's dynamic offense.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up this weekend with SMU on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



