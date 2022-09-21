Bradley, the son of longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley, was the 33rd-ranked pro-style quarterback when he signed with Toledo out of Jacksonville, FL in 2018.

Carter Bradley will start at quarterback for South Alabama against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Across 21 games in his career at Toledo, Bradley completed 56% of his throws for 2,377 yards, 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Looking for a new opportunity, the 6'3 signal caller announced his intentions to transfer to the Jaguars and earned the starting job prior to the season opener against Nicholls State.

Through 3 games in 2022, Bradley is completing 67% of his throws for 851 yards, 7 TDs and 2 INTs.

Let's dive deeper into some of Bradley's results in 2022, per PFF.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 30/36 (83%) for 248 yards, 1 INT

0-10 Yards Downfield | 27/33 (82%) for 285 yards, 2 TDs

11-20 Yards Downfield | 5/13 (38%) for 73 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

20+ Yards Downfield | 6/15 (40%) for 223 yards, 3 TDs

Bradley is completing 83% of his throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage across 3 games in 2022. Can Louisiana Tech force him into some tight window throws where he's most comfortable?

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 63/91 (69%) for 790 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 5/11 (45%) for 39 yards, 1 TD

Not Blitzed | 46/67 (69%) for 569 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 22/35 (63%) for 260 yards, 2 TDs

It's no secret that South Alabama has been extremely effective offensively this season averaging 39 points per game.

That's an increase of 14 points per game from where the Jaguars were at a season ago.

Bradley deserves a lot of credit for the improvement offensively and will be difficult to slow down on Saturday night.

Having only been pressured on 16% of his drop backs this season, it would be wise for the Bulldogs to do everything they can to get some heat on him and let the cards fall where they may.

---

