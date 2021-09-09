Scouting Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley

Kelley signed with Arkansas out of high school over offers from Louisiana Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Southern Miss, Colorado State, and ULL.

Cole Kelley will get the start at quarterback for Southeastern Louisiana Saturday night.

Kelley transferred to Southeastern prior to the 2019 season.

In his career at Southeastern, Kelley has completed 70% of his throws for 3,741 yards, 31 TDs and 6 INTs. The 6'7, 260-pound signal caller also has 289 yards and 18 TDs on the ground.

After throwing for 2,662 yards, 18 TDs and 4 INTs in the 2021 spring season, Kelley won the FCS Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the nation.

Let's take a look at Kelley's statistics from that 2021 spring season.

In seven games, Kelley finished with a 90.3 PFF grade. Elite.

Let's look further into some of the details that come with Kelley as a quarterback when it comes to throwing the football.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 33/36 (92%) for 223 yards, 1 TD

Short (0-9) | 123/161 (76%) for 1,290 yards, 10 TDs & 3 INTs

Medium (10-19) | 40/66 (61%) for 713 yards, 7 TDs & 1 INT

Deep (20+) | 14/30 (47%) for 435 yards

Can Louisiana Tech keep the Southeastern short/medium passing game under control? The Lions have five wide receivers and three tight ends that have transferred into the program from FBS programs.

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 159/221 (72%) for 1,778 yards, 12 TDs & 3 INTs

Under Pressure | 51/84 (61%) for 883 yards, 6 TDs & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 151/217 (70%) for 1,906 yards, 9 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 59/88 (67%) for 755 yards, 9 TDs

Regardless of the disruption in the pocket, Cole Kelley has shown the ability to remain confident and poised.

In Southeastern's 49-28 win over North Alabama in week one, Kelley had 306 total yards and 4 TDs.

Kelley is perhaps the most talented quarterback that Louisiana Tech will face in 2021. Combine that with the number of FBS transfers that the Lions have on the offensive side of the ball, and Bulldog fans should expect a shootout inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up this weekend with Southeastern Louisiana on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue