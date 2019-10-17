Louisiana Tech (5-1, 2-0) will host Southern Miss (4-2, 2-0) in a crucial Conference USA matchup Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on the NFL Network.

The Golden Eagles enter the matchup with the Bulldogs with the 5thranked scoring offense in Conference USA.

Southern Miss is led by junior quarterback Jack Abraham. Abraham originally signed with Louisiana Tech out of high school in 2016 then transferred to Northwest Mississippi CC in 2017 and signed with the Golden Eagles in 2018.

Abraham is 9-6 in his career at Southern Miss as the starting quarterback.

Abraham is off to a fantastic start in 2019 completing 72% of his throws for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Let’s take a look at some of the Passing Details to Abraham’s game per Pro Football Focus.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 50/56 (89%) for 408 yards, 3 TDs

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 40/55 (73%) for 379 yards, 2 TDs

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 23/38 (60%) for 568 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 15/26 (58%) for 583 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INT

As you can see, Abraham’s strength is the routes that are within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage as 63% of his throws come in at that range. Of the 583 yards that Abraham has thrown for over 20+ yards down the field, 259 of those yards came in a single game against Troy on September 14th.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 96/127 (76%) for 1,322 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 32/53 (60%) for 616 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

-- Not Blitzed | 86/113 (76%) for 1,309 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT

-- When Blitzed | 42/67 (63%) for 629 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

As is the case with pretty much any quarterback, Abraham struggles with pressure, especially in his face. Louisiana Tech has 92 quarterback pressures through 6 games. Can they get to Abraham Saturday afternoon?

