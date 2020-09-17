Scouting Southern Miss QB Jack Abraham
Louisiana Tech is set to face-off with Jack Abraham and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM in Hattiesburg on ESPN2.
Let's take a look at Abraham's career and what the Bulldogs will be dealing with on Saturday.
Abraham is 12-11 as a starter in his collegiate career having completed 70% of his throws for 6,157 yards, 34 TDs, and 25 INTs.
In his two starts against Louisiana Tech, Abraham is 1-1, he's completed 50/69 (72%) for 522 yards, 2 TDs, and 4 INTs.
Let's look at some of the details to his game in 2019:
To read the entirety of the article, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news