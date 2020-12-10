Scouting TCU QB Max Duggan
Louisiana Tech (5-3) will travel to Fort Worth for a match-up with TCU (5-4) Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 6 PM on FS1.
SO QB Max Duggan will get the start at QB for the Horned Frogs.
Duggan signed with TCU in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Lewis Central HS in Council Bluffs, IA. He was the 9th rated pro-style QB in the country.
2020 stats: 136/227 (60%), 1,635 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 513 yards rushing, long of 81, 9 TDs
PFF Grades: Overall 77.8, Passer Grade 67.6, Rushing Grade 79.8
