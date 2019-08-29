Extremely impressive against the blitz for the junior signal caller.

How did Ehlinger perform in the passing game in 2018?

Through his first two years at Texas, Ehlinger is 12-8 as a starter, while playing in 23 career games.

Sam Ehlinger is coming off a sensational sophomore campaign that saw him pile up 3,825 total yards and 41 touchdowns in leading Texas to its first 10-win season since 2009.

When you hear folks knock Ehlinger, it always points back to the passing game. Let’s take a look at the short, intermediate, and deep passing game.

-- At LOS or behind: 78/83 (94%), 317 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

-- 0-10 yards downfield: 115/148 (78%), 1,100 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

-- 11-20 yards downfield: 52/99 (53%), 928 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

-- 20+ yards downfield: 31/67 (46%), 941 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT

Can La Tech slow down the Texas run game and force Ehlinger to beat them over the top Saturday night? If so, the Bulldogs could find some success defensively.

According to Sports Betting Dime, Ehlinger enters the 2019 season with the 7th best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1500.

