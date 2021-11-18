Scouting the Southern Miss Quarterback Position

Southern Miss will come to Ruston at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in Conference USA play Friday night.

To say that the Southern Miss QB position has been a debacle in 2021 might be putting it nicely.

Will Hall has seen 8 (!!!) different players throw passes in his first season as the Head Coach in Hattiesburg.

Trey Lowe III, Ty Keyes, Jake Lange, Tee Webb and Jake Smithhart are the five true quarterbacks that have seen action at the position this season.

Lowe III started the first two games of the season and completed 55% of his throws for 232 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

In fact, Lowe III is the only quarterback on the team with a win as a starting QB in 2021. Lowe III led the Golden Eagles to a 37-0 win over Grambling on September 11th.

Following Lowe's season-ending injury against Grambling, Ty Keyes was inserted into the starting lineup.

Keyes, a true freshman from Taylorsville, MS would start the next three games of USM's season before his season would end due to injury as well.

Keyes completed 51% of his throws for 355 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs during his time on the field.

Following the injury to Keyes, Jake Lange was handed the keys to Will Hall's offense.

The freshman walk-on would start the next four games of the season and completed 58% of his throws for 843 yards, 5 TDs and 6 INTs.

Tee Webb and Jake Smithhart have also seen time at QB during various points this season.

Webb is a transfer from Louisville, while Smithhart was a student coach to begin the season before officially joining the roster in mid-October.

Here is where it gets wild, last Saturday at UTSA Will Hall made the decision to go with Frank Gore Jr. at quarterback.

Gore Jr. had been the starting running back for the Golden Eagles in the first 9 games of the season.

In his first career start at quarterback, Gore Jr. finished 2/3 for 33 yards while also rushing for 123 yards and 1 TD.

Antavious Willis, a wide receiver, also played some quarterback going 2/4 for 19 yards and an INT in the 27-17 loss at UTSA.

For the season, Southern Miss ranks dead last in the FBS in yards per pass and are on pace to become the first offense since 2014 to average less than 225 total yards per game.

Oh yeah, the Golden Eagles also average 2.7 turnovers per game.

Inept.

Who starts at quarterback for the Golden Eagles against Louisiana Tech on Friday night? Pull a name out of the hat. Quarterback is not even listed on the Southern Miss Depth Chart this week.

