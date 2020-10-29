Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2) and UAB (4-2, 2-0) will square-off in Conference USA action Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Bryson Lucero will get the start at QB for UAB on Saturday.

Lucero attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL for HS. Out of HS, Lucero held offers from Liberty, Bucknell, Harvard, Yale, Holy Cross, Richmond, Eastern Kentucky, and Southern Illinois.

The RS FR has started the last 4 games at QB for the Blazers.

PFF Season Grades: Overall 71.1, Passing 70.6, Running 56.2