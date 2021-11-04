Scouting UAB QB Dylan Hopkins

Hopkins signed with the Blazers in the 2018 recruiting cycle out of Maryville, TN.

Dylan Hopkins will make his 6th start of the 2021 season against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Hopkins has had quite the journey to get to where he is today.

After redshirting in 2018, the 6'2, 215-pound QB went 3-2 as the starter in 2019 and completed 52% of his throws for 563 yards, 3 TDs and 5 INTs.

In 2020, Hopkins found himself on the sideline once again and did not appear in a game.

Fast forward to 2021, Hopkins was the back-up quarterback behind Tyler Johnston III to open the year. After seeing action in a reserve role in the first 3 games of the season, Hopkins was thrust into the starting role against Tulane on September 25th.

Since being named the starter, Hopkins had led the Blazers to a 3-2 record and is now 6-4 in his career.

For the season, Hopkins has completed 61% of his throw for 1,291 yards, 11 TDs and 3 INTs.

Let's take a further dive into some of the number, per Pro Football Focus.

Over 353 snaps this season, Hopkins has a 67.2 overall PFF Player Grade.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 22/26 (85%) for 214 yards

Short (0-9) | 34/42 (81%) for 360 yards, 3 TDs

Medium (10-19) | 12/25 (48%) for 176 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

Deep (20+) | 13/32 (41%) for 522 yards, 7 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 68/102 (67%) for 1,114 yards, 10 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 13/32 (41%) for 158 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 51/83 (61%) for 881 yards, 7 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 30/51 (59%) for 391 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

This is your typical UAB passing attack. It's not all that efficient, but the Blazers will take their shots down the field in order to create big plays.

With 7 of Hopkins 13 completions over 20 yards going for touchdowns, Tech's defense is going to have to do a good job at preventing the big play.

Hopkins has faced pressure on 34% of this drop backs this season, can Louisiana Tech get pressure up front to cause some disruption?

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up this weekend with UAB on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue