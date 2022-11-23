Dylan Hopkins will make his 25th career start at quarterback for UAB against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

2022 Statistics

9 GP, 113/177 (64%) for 1,618 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs

For his efforts, Hopkins has earned a 68.8 PFF grade across 487 snaps this season.

Hopkins vs LA Tech

2019 | 11/21 (52%) for 185 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

2021 | 12/19 (63%) for 182 yards, 1 INT

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers in 2022.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 29/32 (91%) for 285 yards, 1 TD

0-9 Yards Downfield | 57/75 (76%) for 583 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 19/30 (63%) for 427 yards, 2 TDs

20+ Yards Downfield | 9/35 (26%) for 334 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 93/137 (68%) for 1,303 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 21/39 (54%) for 326 yards, 2 TDs

Not Blitzed | 80/112 (71%) for 1,174 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 34/64 (53%) for 455 yards, 5 TDs

UAB has been a run centric offense for years and has continued that trend in 2022.

DeWayne McBride leads the offense with 1,441 yards rushing and 18 TDs, but Hopkins has really improved his game in 2022.

Although he's missed two games due to injury, the Maryville, TN native has thrown for over 230 yards a career-high four times this season.

Hopkins will look to continue his success through the air against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

---

