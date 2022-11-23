Scouting UAB QB Dylan Hopkins
Dylan Hopkins will make his 25th career start at quarterback for UAB against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.
2022 Statistics
9 GP, 113/177 (64%) for 1,618 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs
For his efforts, Hopkins has earned a 68.8 PFF grade across 487 snaps this season.
Hopkins vs LA Tech
2019 | 11/21 (52%) for 185 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT
2021 | 12/19 (63%) for 182 yards, 1 INT
Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers in 2022.
Passing Numbers by Level
At LOS or Behind | 29/32 (91%) for 285 yards, 1 TD
0-9 Yards Downfield | 57/75 (76%) for 583 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT
10-19 Yards Downfield | 19/30 (63%) for 427 yards, 2 TDs
20+ Yards Downfield | 9/35 (26%) for 334 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 93/137 (68%) for 1,303 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs
Under Pressure | 21/39 (54%) for 326 yards, 2 TDs
Not Blitzed | 80/112 (71%) for 1,174 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs
When Blitzed | 34/64 (53%) for 455 yards, 5 TDs
UAB has been a run centric offense for years and has continued that trend in 2022.
DeWayne McBride leads the offense with 1,441 yards rushing and 18 TDs, but Hopkins has really improved his game in 2022.
Although he's missed two games due to injury, the Maryville, TN native has thrown for over 230 yards a career-high four times this season.
Hopkins will look to continue his success through the air against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
