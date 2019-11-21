Louisiana Tech (8-2, 5-1) will travel to Birmingham, AL for a match-up with UAB (7-3, 4-2) in a game that has massive Conference USA West Division implications at stake.

The Blazers enter the match-up with the Bulldogs averaging 25.5 points per game.

Let’s take a look at the two UAB quarterbacks that have seen action in 2019.

Tyler Johnston III has started 8 of 10 games to this point in 2019. Johnston III has missed the previous two games due to a knee injury but is expected to return against Tech.

Johnston III is 10-3 as a starter in his young career. The sophomore has completed 59% of his throws for 1,899 yards, 15 TDs, and 13 INTs this season.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 27/32 (84%) for 148 yards, 2 INTs

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 40/51 (78%) for 362 yards, 2 INTs

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 28/59 (47%) for 434 yards, 2 TDs, 6 INTs

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 25/56 (45%) for 946 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs

One thing that certainly sticks out on paper is Johnston’s ability to hit the big play. With 13 of his 15 touchdown passes coming on throws that have been 20+ yards down the field, the La Tech defensive backs will certainly be challenged in this one.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 93/148 (63%) for 1,434 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 27/56 (48%) for 456 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs

-- Not Blitzed | 88/145 (61%) for 1,296 yards, 9 TDs, 11 INTs

-- When Blitzed | 32/59 (54%) for 594 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

Johnston III is different from previous quarterbacks that Tech has seen in previous weeks in the fact that when he is under pressure or blitzed, his completion percentage does go down but he does not turn the ball over at the rate he does when not facing pressure. Can Louisiana Tech force him into mistakes with just a three or four man rush? That could be the difference in the game Saturday afternoon.

With Johnston III missing the two previous contests due to injury, redshirt freshman Dylan Hopkins has stepped in and has done a decent job going 1-1 as a starter.

Hopkins has seen action in 6 total games this season and completed 51% of his throws for 237 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs. Hopkins can really hurt the opposition with his feet as he has run for 188 yards and 1 touchdown. His biggest performance on the ground came last week against UTEP when he rushed for 163 yards and 1 touchdown.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 10/11 (91%) for 35 yards, 1 TD

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 7/12 (58%) for 52 yards

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 1/9 (11%) for 14 yards, 1 INT

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 4/10 (40%) for 140 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Hopkins is your typical young quarterback in that he struggles to throw the football the further he has to push the ball down the field. Depending on how UAB decides to use him Saturday, Louisiana Tech will need to take away the short easy passes if indeed he is relied on to throw the football.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 18/37 (49%) for 177 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 4/7 (57%) for 64 yards, 1 TD

-- Not Blitzed | 15/24 (63%) for 171 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

-- When Blitzed | 7/20 (35%) for 70 yards, 1 TD

If Hopkins is in the game and passing plays are called, it will be important for Bob Diaco’s defense to keep him in the pocket and not allow him to beat them with his legs.

With the two UAB quarterbacks having combined for 16 interceptions in 2019, the Louisiana Tech defensive backs are going to have an opportunity to make some game changing plays. If the Bulldogs are going to go on the road and end UAB’s 17-game home winning streak, the defense must create havoc.

