SO Gavin Hardison will lead the UTEP offense into Ruston, LA Saturday night.

The Miners are 3-1 with wins over SFA, Abilene Christian, and ULM. The lone loss came at the hands of Texas 59-3.

For the year, Hardison has completed 54% of his throws for 850 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Hardison has an 81 PFF grade overall, 86.9 grade as a passer, 46.1 grade as a runner.







