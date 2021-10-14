Scouting UTEP QB Gavin Hardison

Hardison signed with UTEP out of New Mexico Military Institute in 2019.

Gavin Hardison will start at QB for UTEP against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

After redshirting in 2019, Hardison started all seven games for the Miners in 2020.

In 2020, Hardison completed 54% of his throws for 1,419 yards, 5 TDs and 5 INTs.

The Hobbs, NM native has led UTEP to a 5-1 start through six games in 2021.

Over the six games, Hardison has completed 56% of his throws for 1,266 yards, 8 TDs and 6 INTs.

Let's take a look at what Pro Football Focus has to say about the 6'3, 205-pound signal caller.

Hardison has earned a 68.0 overall PFF Grade this season.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 6/7 (86%) for 27 yards

Short (0-9) | 31/45 (69%) for 301 yards, 3 TDs

Medium (10-19) | 23/41 (56%) for 395 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

Deep (20+) | 12/29 (41%) for 544 yards, 1 TD & 5 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 63/99 (64%) for 1,140 yards, 6 TDs & 4 INTs

Under Pressure | 9/31 (29%) for 127 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 38/70 (54%) for 750 yards, 3 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 34/60 (57%) for 517 yards, 5 TDs & 2 INTs

Hardison has completed 12 passes of 20+ yards down the field for a total of 544 yards. That is 45 yards per completion. Louisiana Tech must limit the big plays against a UTEP team that has really benefited from them over the first six games.

---

