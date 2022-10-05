Gavin Hardison will start his 27th career game at quarterback for the UTEP Miners against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Hardison in his career against LA Tech

2020 (L) - 18/38 (47%) for 206 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2021 (W) - 19/29 (65%) for 283 yards, 1 INT

The Hobbs, New Mexico native has had an up and down career throughout his time in El Paso but is playing the best football of his career in 2022.

2022 Statistics

6 GP, 98/186 (53%) for 1,266 yards, 6 TDs & 3 INTs

For his efforts, Hardison has earned 73.9 PFF grade across 405 snaps in 6 games. In his last two games against Boise State and Charlotte, the Miners signal caller has earned 90.0 and 90.6 PFF grades, respectively.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 10/10 (100%) for 49 yards

0-10 Yards Downfield | 52/74 (70%) for 392 yards, 2 INTs

11-20 Yards Downfield | 24/54 (44%) for 370 yards, 2 TDs

20+ Yards Downfield | 12/34 (35%) for 451 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

The touchdown throws for Hardison have all come down the field. With UTEP's rushing attack, the Miners love to run play action off of it and take their shots down field against man coverage.

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 77/142 (54%) for 993 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 21/45 (47%) for 269 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 71/130 (55%) for 944 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

When Blitzed | 27/57 (47%) for 318 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Over the last two weeks against Boise State and Charlotte, the Miners have run the ball 99 times compared to only 25 passes.

Across those two games, Hardison has completed 20/25 (80%) for 296 yards and 4 TDs.

While the statistics for Hardison on the surface may look rough, it's clear that UTEP has found its offensive identity in recent weeks.

Tech's #1 focus will be stopping the run on Saturday but will have to remain aware of the play action passing game that has been really efficient for the Broncos and 49ers.

---

