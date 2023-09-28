Gavin Hardison will make his 35th career start for UTEP on Friday night against Louisiana Tech.

Hardison is 1-2 against Louisiana Tech in his career throwing for 809 yards, 3 TDs & 5 INTs.

Gavin Hardison 2023 Statistics

5 GP, 73/129 (57%) for 947 yards, 5 TDs & 7 INTs

For his efforts, Hardison has earned a 75 PFF grade across 324 snaps this season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 12/14 (86%) for 77 yards

0-9 Yards Downfield | 35/46 (76%) for 319yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 20/40 (50%) for 364 yards, 4 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 6/23 (26%) for 186 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 62/101 (61%) for 762 yards, 4 TDs & 6 INTs

Under Pressure | 11/32 (34%) for 184 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 55/93 (59%) for 744 yards, 2 TDs & 5 INTs

When Blitzed | 18/40 (45%) for 202 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

UTEP is off to a 1-4 start in 2023, and Hardison is in the middle of it being a 6th year senior that has 7 turnovers in 5 games.

However, that is not going to prevent UTEP from doing what they try to do which is run football and run play action off of it.

The senior signal caller will be targeting Kelly Akharaiyi, Tyrin Smith, and Jeremiah Ballard throughout the evening as 62% of his throws have been intended for one of the three.

With UTEP being -7 in the turnover department through 5 games, the Tech defense is going to have plenty of chances to make plays on Friday night.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue