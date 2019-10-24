Louisiana Tech is sitting at 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Conference USA action to this point in 2019. The Bulldogs are getting set for an 891 mile road trip to El Paso, TX this weekend to take on the UTEP Miners.

The Miners enter the contest at 1-5 overall and 0-3 in Conference USA play. A big reason for the Miners struggles have been because of an offense that ranks 124thnationally in total offense and 122ndin scoring offense.

Brandon Jones and Kai Locksley are the two quarterbacks that have led the struggling Miner offense throughout the year.

Let’s take a look at the performance of each guy throughout the season.

Up first, Brandon Jones. Jones has started 5 of 6 games to this point in the season but his status is up in the air for the Louisiana Tech game on Saturday.

Of the two QBs, Jones has been the better of the two to this point.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 10/10 (100%) for 36 yards

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 21/31 (68%) for 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 11/24 (46%) for 229 yards, 2 INTs

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 5/12 (42%) for 193 yards, 1 TD

As has been the case with many QBs that the Bulldogs have seen this season, Jones struggles to push the ball down the field vertically.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 34/57 (60%) for 457 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 13/31 (42%) for 171 yards, 1 INT

-- Not Blitzed | 29/56 (52%) for 388 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

-- When Blitzed | 18/32 (56%) for 240 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

It is certainly odd to see that Jones has been more successful, albeit slightly, against the blitz versus when he has not been blitzed.

Jones has not been much of a threat with his legs, averaging less than 10 yards rushing per game.

Kai Locksley is likely to get the start at QB for the Miners Saturday according to HC Dana Dimel. Locksley originally signed with Texas out of high school and is the son of Maryland HC Mike Locksley.

Passing Direction

-- At LOS or Behind | 3/3 (100%) for -2 yards

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 9/15 (60%) for 113 yards, 1 INT

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 7/12 (58%) for 113 yards

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 3/15 (20%) for 86 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Locksley hasn’t been overly impressive in any area of the passing game.

Passing Pressure

-- No Pressure | 15/28 (54%) for 209 yards, 1 TD

-- Under Pressure | 7/20 (35%) for 101 yards, 2 INTs

-- Not Blitzed | 16/30 (53%) for 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

-- When Blitzed | 6/18 (33%) for 65 yards, 1 INT

Don’t anticipate Louisiana Tech blitzing Locksley a lot when he is in the game. Lockley is very elusive and can make a ton of plays with his legs. For the season, Locksley is second on the team with 235 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

There is certainly a chance that UTEP could perhaps throw Gavin Hardison into the mix as well on Saturday. Hardison has yet to see action in a game this season after transferring in from New Mexico Military Institute prior to the 2019 season.

As you can see, UTEP has really struggled at the QB position throughout the season only throw 3 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. The Miners play a ball control offense that ranks 17thnationally in time of possession. A big key in the game for the Bulldogs defensively will be getting off the field on third down.

