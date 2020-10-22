Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) will travel to San Antonio for a match-up with UTSA (3-3, 1-1) Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM on ESPNU.

Frank Harris will get the start at QB for UTSA Saturday night.

Harris signed with the Roadrunners as a two-start recruit in 2017 out of Schertz, TX.

The redshirt junior has played in 5 of UTSA’s first 6 games in 2020.

Harris is one of four QBs to have played at least 44 snaps for UTSA in 2020.

Season Stats: 63/101 (62%) for 597 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 193 yards rushing, 5 TDs