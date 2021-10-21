Scouting UTSA QB Frank Harris

Frank Harris will lead the #24 UTSA Roadrunners into Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night for a match-up with Louisiana Tech.

Harris signed with UTSA out of Clemens HS in Schertz, TX in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

After suffering season-ending injuries in both 2018 and 2019, Harris took command of the starting quarterback role on October 24, 2020 of last season against Louisiana Tech.

Harris led the Roadrunners to a 4-2 record down the stretch in 2020 while throwing 7 TDs and 4 INTs.

In 2021, the Roadrunners are off to the best start in school history at 7-0, and Harris is playing the best football of his career.

The southpaw has completed 69% of his throws for 1,600 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs.

Harris has earned an 81.5 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Let's take a further dive into the numbers for the UTSA signal caller.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 38/40 (95%) for 256 yards, 1 TD

Short (0-9) | 72/86 (84%) for 629 yards, 5 TDs & 1 INT

Medium (10-19) | 15/29 (52%) for 265 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

Deep (20+) | 15/32 (47%) for 446 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 120/153 (78%) for 1,310 yards, 13 TDs & 1 INT

Under Pressure | 20/50 (40%) for 286 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 97/140 (69%) for 1,092 yards, 8 TDs & 1 INT

When Blitzed | 43/63 (68%) for 504 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs

Getting pressure on Harris will be a key for Louisiana Tech. In the 2020 match-up at UTSA, Tech was able to pressure Harris on 36% of his drop backs which resulted in only 2 of 8 passes completed for 22 yards and 2 INTs.

The results against pressure have been similar for Harris in 2021, but the UTSA offense is also much more explosive at WR with Josh Cephus (46 catches, 513 yards, 5 TDs) & Zakhari Franklin (40 catches, 454 yards, 4 TDs) both having big years.

One other thing of note, UTSA has used a play action passing game on 36% of its drop backs. Harris greatly benefits from Sincere McCormick's (778 yards rushing, 6 TDs) ability to run the football and has completed 71% of his throws off of play action.

Limiting a Roadrunner offense that is averaging 38.5 points per game will be a tall task for the Bulldog defense on Saturday.

