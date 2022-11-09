Frank Harris will play in his 40th career game at quarterback for the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday afternoon.

2022 Statistics

9 GP, 228/330 (69%) for 2,823 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs, 354 yards rushing, 5 TDs

For his efforts, Harris has earned a 91.3 PFF grade through 665 snaps across 9 games.

The Schertz, TX native has truly been one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2022.



Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 52/55 (95%) for 368 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

0-9 Yards Downfield | 117/148 (79%) for 1,158 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 41/63 (65%) for 724 yards, 11 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 19/53 (36%) for 580 yards, 7 TDs & 2 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 195/265 (74%) for 2,406 yards, 16 TDs & 5 INTs

Under Pressure | 34/70 (49%) for 424 yards, 5 TDs & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 173/252 (69%) for 2,041 yards, 13 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 56/83 (67%) for 789 yards, 8 TDs & 2 INTs

Frank Harris will be very difficult for the Louisiana Tech defense on Saturday afternoon.

To make matters more difficult, the Roadrunners possess three of the top receivers in Conference USA.

Zakhari Franklin (6'1, 185), De'Corian Clark (6'3, 210), and Joshua Cephus (6'3, 185) have combined to catch 21 touchdown passes in 2022.

Keeping Harris in the pocket and allowing Myles Brooks & Willie Roberts to make plays on the back end will be a major key for Tech's defense on Saturday.

---

