Louisiana Tech (8-3, 5-2) will host UTSA (4-7, 3-4) Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale for both teams.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm on ESPN+. Let’s take a look at the Roadrunners quarterback, Lowell Narcisse.

UTSA enters the match-up with the Bulldogs averaging 19.7 points per game.

Narcisse, an LSU signee out of high school, has completed 53% of his throws for 1,226 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions this season. On the ground, the dual-threat quarterback has rushed for 495 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Let’s take a look at how he has performed in the passing game.

-- At the LOS or Behind | 22/26 (85%) for 110 yards, 1 INT

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field | 56/87 (64%) for 518 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field | 22/50 (44%) for 400 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

-- 20+ Yards Down Field | 6/24 (25%) for 191 yards, 1 TD

UTSA has obviously struggled to score in 2019 and a lot of that falls on a passing attack that is only averaging 173 yards passing per game. Looking at some of the details that go along with Narcisse’s numbers, it will be important that the Bulldog defense take away the short, rhythm throws and force him to go down the field.

-- No Pressure | 56/150 (57%) for 886 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs

-- Under Pressure | 20/52 (39%) for 333 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

-- Not Blitzed | 81/163 (50%) for 993 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs

-- When Blitzed | 25/39 (64%) for 226 yards, 3 TDs

Completion percentages aside, Narcisse is getting his best results when he’s either pressured or blitzed. Why is that? The main reason is that he’s dangerous with his legs and when plays break down and he gets to the edges of a defense he becomes much more comfortable. Tech will need to do a good job Saturday at forcing Narcisse to beat them from the pocket.

