Mexico is a transfer outfielder from Fordham that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Mexico told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose the Bulldogs because the fan base love and support as well as the coaching staff. Great dudes and I really believe there’s something special in Ruston!"

Mexico is slashing .382/.441/.528 with 2 HR and 18 RBI for the Brockton Rox in the Futures Collegiate league this summer.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue