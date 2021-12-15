SIGNING DAY CENTRAL | Who has signed in the early signing period?
Louisiana Tech and Sonny Cumbie will welcome the newest members of the Bulldog program throughout the day on Wednesday.
Keep track of all the signees right here.
Will there be some surprises? Buckle up.
Isaac Ellis has also been added on the offensive line as a transfer from Memphis.
---
