{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 09:51:33 -0600') }} football

Snap Count Totals: 2018 Season

Ben Carlisle
Louisiana Tech wrapped up its 2018 season with a 31-14 win over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl Saturday night.

The Bulldogs finished 2018 with an 8-5 overall record. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will take a look at how the Bulldogs performed from an individual standpoint, while also looking into what must improve heading into 2019.

Today we will take a look at the snap count totals for each player both offensively and defensively and the % of snaps that they played this season.

First up, the offense. Tech ran 945 plays over the course of the 13 game season.

Snap Count Totals: Offense
Player Position Games Played Snap Count Total % of Snaps Played

Kody Russey

C

13

924

97.7%

J'Mar Smith

QB

13

914

96.7%

Ethan Reed

G

13

898

95.0%

Adrian Hardy

WR

13

803

84.9%

O'Shea Dugas

LT

12

779

82.4%

Teddy Veal

WR

12

712

75.3%

Alfred Smith

WR

13

677

71.6%

Michael Rodriguez

RT

12

584

61.7%

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

9

382

40.4%

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

11

381

40.3%

Shane Carpenter

LG

10

340

35.9%

Hanner Shipley

RT

12

334

35.3%

George Scott

WR

12

315

33.3%

Rhashid Bonnette

WR

7

312

33.0%

Israel Tucker

RB

10

296

31.3%

Javonte Woodard

WR

11

264

27.9%

Joshua Mote

LG

5

256

27.0%

Kam McKnight

RB

13

227

24.0%

Cee Jay Powell

WR

11

187

19.7%

Bobby Holly

TE/WR

11

185

19.5%

Willie Allen

RT

6

135

14.2%

DeVante Lovett

LT

7

113

11.9%

Justin Henderson

RB

6

74

7.8%

Wayne Toussant*

WR

3

50

5.2%

Peyton Braswell

TE

9

41

4.3%

Jake Norris

WR

4

36

3.8%

Griffin Hebert

WR

5

35

3.7%

Praise Okorie*

WR

3

28

2.9%

Smoke Harris*

WR

2

27

2.8%

Abraham Deflin

C

6

27

2.8%

Aaron Allen*

QB

2

19

2.0%

Taylor Fondal

G

2

13

1.3%

Westin Elliott*

QB

2

10

1.1%

DeAndre Marcus*

RB

1

4

0.4%

Jon Randall Belton

WR

1

3

0.3%

Jordan Myles*

RB

1

2

0.2%

Milton Williams

TE

1

2

0.2%

Nate Cox

QB

2

2

0.2%

Josh Matthews*

WR

1

1

0.1%

Biron Rossell*

T

1

1

0.1%

Christian Henderson*

T

1

1

0.1%

Justin Throckmorton

T

1

1

0.1%
* indicates that a player redshirted

Sophomore center, Kody Russey, was rock solid all year for the Bulldogs and saw the most snaps on either side of the football for the Bulldogs.

When healthy, Jaqwis Dancy was really good, but he was only on the field for 40% of the snaps in 2018. If Dancy can get that number to 60% in 2019, he could run for 1,000 yards at tailback.

There was a lot of rotation for Tech at the left guard position between Drew Kirkpatrick, Shane Carpenter, and Joshua Mote. That spot must improve as Kirkpatrick and Mote will battle it out in the spring and into the fall before the 2019 season.

In total, ten players that saw playing time on the offensive side red-shirted for the Bulldogs in 2018.

Let's take a look at the defensive totals, they faced 904 snaps during the season.

Snap Count Totals: Defense
Player Position Games Played Snap Count Total % of Snaps Played

Amik Robertson

CB

13

860

95.1%

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

13

835

92.3%

Darryl Lewis

S

13

816

90.2%

James Jackson

S/LB

13

779

86.1%

Collin Scott

LB

13

713

78.8%

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

13

623

68.9%

Jordan Baldwin

S

12

615

68.0%

Jordan Bradford

DT

13

614

67.9%

Dae'Von Washington

LB

13

608

67.2%

Immanuel Turner

DE

13

547

60.5%

Keonatye Garner

DT

12

443

49.0%

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

13

381

42.1%

Matthew Ydarraga

DE

13

362

40.0%

Willie Baker

DE

13

260

28.7%

Connor Taylor

LB

13

230

25.4%

Daniel Lewis

S

5

194

21.4%

Ephraim Kitchen

S

10

177

19.5%

Courtney Wallace

DT

9

139

15.3%

Brandon Durman

LB

11

139

15.3%

La"Dante Davenport

DT

12

130

14.3%

Zach Hannibal

CB

12

97

10.7%

Jacorion Andrews

S/LB

10

56

6.1%

Ezekiel Barnett

S/LB

5

55

6.0%

Aaron Roberson

CB

6

44

4.8%

Bee Jay Williamson*

S

4

36

3.9%

Brandon Floyd*

S/LB

4

32

3.5%

Michael Sam

CB

4

32

3.5%

Jaiden Cole*

CB

3

29

3.2%

Charles Adeola

DT

4

18

1.9%

Tristan Allen

DE

3

15

1.6%

Milton Williams

DE

3

15

1.6%

Alex Zayed

LB

3

13

1.4%

Trey Baldwin*

LB

3

13

1.4%

Kollin Hurt

S

2

12

1.3%

Brodrick Calhoun*

CB

2

6

0.6%

Reggie Cleveland

LB

1

3

0.3%

Derek Turner*

S

1

2

0.2%
* indicates that a player redshirted

Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed rarely came off the field and rightfully so, the Bulldogs pass defense was exceptional this season.

The five players that played the most snaps in 2018, all return in 2019.

Willie Baker has long been known as a talented defensive end since signing in 2016, but he turned that talent into production with four sacks in Tech's Hawaii Bowl win. Baker played only 260 snaps in 2018 and had six sacks. When he gets upward of 600 snaps in 2019, he certainly showed that he can be a double-digit sack guy.

In total, six players that saw action on the defensive side of the ball red-shirted for the Bulldogs in 2018.

Let us know what your biggest takeaways are from the snap count totals in 2018. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We will be providing similar content throughout the off-season and are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!

