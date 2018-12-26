Snap Count Totals: 2018 Season
Louisiana Tech wrapped up its 2018 season with a 31-14 win over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl Saturday night.
The Bulldogs finished 2018 with an 8-5 overall record. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will take a look at how the Bulldogs performed from an individual standpoint, while also looking into what must improve heading into 2019.
Today we will take a look at the snap count totals for each player both offensively and defensively and the % of snaps that they played this season.
First up, the offense. Tech ran 945 plays over the course of the 13 game season.
|Player
|Position
|Games Played
|Snap Count Total
|% of Snaps Played
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
13
|
924
|
97.7%
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
13
|
914
|
96.7%
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
13
|
898
|
95.0%
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
13
|
803
|
84.9%
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
LT
|
12
|
779
|
82.4%
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
12
|
712
|
75.3%
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
13
|
677
|
71.6%
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
RT
|
12
|
584
|
61.7%
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
9
|
382
|
40.4%
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
11
|
381
|
40.3%
|
Shane Carpenter
|
LG
|
10
|
340
|
35.9%
|
Hanner Shipley
|
RT
|
12
|
334
|
35.3%
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
12
|
315
|
33.3%
|
Rhashid Bonnette
|
WR
|
7
|
312
|
33.0%
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
10
|
296
|
31.3%
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
11
|
264
|
27.9%
|
Joshua Mote
|
LG
|
5
|
256
|
27.0%
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
13
|
227
|
24.0%
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
11
|
187
|
19.7%
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/WR
|
11
|
185
|
19.5%
|
Willie Allen
|
RT
|
6
|
135
|
14.2%
|
DeVante Lovett
|
LT
|
7
|
113
|
11.9%
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
6
|
74
|
7.8%
|
Wayne Toussant*
|
WR
|
3
|
50
|
5.2%
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
9
|
41
|
4.3%
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
4
|
36
|
3.8%
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
5
|
35
|
3.7%
|
Praise Okorie*
|
WR
|
3
|
28
|
2.9%
|
Smoke Harris*
|
WR
|
2
|
27
|
2.8%
|
Abraham Deflin
|
C
|
6
|
27
|
2.8%
|
Aaron Allen*
|
QB
|
2
|
19
|
2.0%
|
Taylor Fondal
|
G
|
2
|
13
|
1.3%
|
Westin Elliott*
|
QB
|
2
|
10
|
1.1%
|
DeAndre Marcus*
|
RB
|
1
|
4
|
0.4%
|
Jon Randall Belton
|
WR
|
1
|
3
|
0.3%
|
Jordan Myles*
|
RB
|
1
|
2
|
0.2%
|
Milton Williams
|
TE
|
1
|
2
|
0.2%
|
Nate Cox
|
QB
|
2
|
2
|
0.2%
|
Josh Matthews*
|
WR
|
1
|
1
|
0.1%
|
Biron Rossell*
|
T
|
1
|
1
|
0.1%
|
Christian Henderson*
|
T
|
1
|
1
|
0.1%
|
Justin Throckmorton
|
T
|
1
|
1
|
0.1%
Sophomore center, Kody Russey, was rock solid all year for the Bulldogs and saw the most snaps on either side of the football for the Bulldogs.
When healthy, Jaqwis Dancy was really good, but he was only on the field for 40% of the snaps in 2018. If Dancy can get that number to 60% in 2019, he could run for 1,000 yards at tailback.
There was a lot of rotation for Tech at the left guard position between Drew Kirkpatrick, Shane Carpenter, and Joshua Mote. That spot must improve as Kirkpatrick and Mote will battle it out in the spring and into the fall before the 2019 season.
In total, ten players that saw playing time on the offensive side red-shirted for the Bulldogs in 2018.
Let's take a look at the defensive totals, they faced 904 snaps during the season.
|Player
|Position
|Games Played
|Snap Count Total
|% of Snaps Played
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
13
|
860
|
95.1%
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
13
|
835
|
92.3%
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
13
|
816
|
90.2%
|
James Jackson
|
S/LB
|
13
|
779
|
86.1%
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
13
|
713
|
78.8%
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
13
|
623
|
68.9%
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
12
|
615
|
68.0%
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
13
|
614
|
67.9%
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
LB
|
13
|
608
|
67.2%
|
Immanuel Turner
|
DE
|
13
|
547
|
60.5%
|
Keonatye Garner
|
DT
|
12
|
443
|
49.0%
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
13
|
381
|
42.1%
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
DE
|
13
|
362
|
40.0%
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
13
|
260
|
28.7%
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
13
|
230
|
25.4%
|
Daniel Lewis
|
S
|
5
|
194
|
21.4%
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
10
|
177
|
19.5%
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
9
|
139
|
15.3%
|
Brandon Durman
|
LB
|
11
|
139
|
15.3%
|
La"Dante Davenport
|
DT
|
12
|
130
|
14.3%
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
12
|
97
|
10.7%
|
Jacorion Andrews
|
S/LB
|
10
|
56
|
6.1%
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
S/LB
|
5
|
55
|
6.0%
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
6
|
44
|
4.8%
|
Bee Jay Williamson*
|
S
|
4
|
36
|
3.9%
|
Brandon Floyd*
|
S/LB
|
4
|
32
|
3.5%
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
4
|
32
|
3.5%
|
Jaiden Cole*
|
CB
|
3
|
29
|
3.2%
|
Charles Adeola
|
DT
|
4
|
18
|
1.9%
|
Tristan Allen
|
DE
|
3
|
15
|
1.6%
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
3
|
15
|
1.6%
|
Alex Zayed
|
LB
|
3
|
13
|
1.4%
|
Trey Baldwin*
|
LB
|
3
|
13
|
1.4%
|
Kollin Hurt
|
S
|
2
|
12
|
1.3%
|
Brodrick Calhoun*
|
CB
|
2
|
6
|
0.6%
|
Reggie Cleveland
|
LB
|
1
|
3
|
0.3%
|
Derek Turner*
|
S
|
1
|
2
|
0.2%
Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed rarely came off the field and rightfully so, the Bulldogs pass defense was exceptional this season.
The five players that played the most snaps in 2018, all return in 2019.
Willie Baker has long been known as a talented defensive end since signing in 2016, but he turned that talent into production with four sacks in Tech's Hawaii Bowl win. Baker played only 260 snaps in 2018 and had six sacks. When he gets upward of 600 snaps in 2019, he certainly showed that he can be a double-digit sack guy.
In total, six players that saw action on the defensive side of the ball red-shirted for the Bulldogs in 2018.
