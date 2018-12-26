Louisiana Tech wrapped up its 2018 season with a 31-14 win over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl Saturday night. The Bulldogs finished 2018 with an 8-5 overall record. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will take a look at how the Bulldogs performed from an individual standpoint, while also looking into what must improve heading into 2019. Today we will take a look at the snap count totals for each player both offensively and defensively and the % of snaps that they played this season. First up, the offense. Tech ran 945 plays over the course of the 13 game season.

Snap Count Totals: Offense Player Position Games Played Snap Count Total % of Snaps Played Kody Russey C 13 924 97.7% J'Mar Smith QB 13 914 96.7% Ethan Reed G 13 898 95.0% Adrian Hardy WR 13 803 84.9% O'Shea Dugas LT 12 779 82.4% Teddy Veal WR 12 712 75.3% Alfred Smith WR 13 677 71.6% Michael Rodriguez RT 12 584 61.7% Drew Kirkpatrick LG 9 382 40.4% Jaqwis Dancy RB 11 381 40.3% Shane Carpenter LG 10 340 35.9% Hanner Shipley RT 12 334 35.3% George Scott WR 12 315 33.3% Rhashid Bonnette WR 7 312 33.0% Israel Tucker RB 10 296 31.3% Javonte Woodard WR 11 264 27.9% Joshua Mote LG 5 256 27.0% Kam McKnight RB 13 227 24.0% Cee Jay Powell WR 11 187 19.7% Bobby Holly TE/WR 11 185 19.5% Willie Allen RT 6 135 14.2% DeVante Lovett LT 7 113 11.9% Justin Henderson RB 6 74 7.8% Wayne Toussant* WR 3 50 5.2% Peyton Braswell TE 9 41 4.3% Jake Norris WR 4 36 3.8% Griffin Hebert WR 5 35 3.7% Praise Okorie* WR 3 28 2.9% Smoke Harris* WR 2 27 2.8% Abraham Deflin C 6 27 2.8% Aaron Allen* QB 2 19 2.0% Taylor Fondal G 2 13 1.3% Westin Elliott* QB 2 10 1.1% DeAndre Marcus* RB 1 4 0.4% Jon Randall Belton WR 1 3 0.3% Jordan Myles* RB 1 2 0.2% Milton Williams TE 1 2 0.2% Nate Cox QB 2 2 0.2% Josh Matthews* WR 1 1 0.1% Biron Rossell* T 1 1 0.1% Christian Henderson* T 1 1 0.1% Justin Throckmorton T 1 1 0.1%

Sophomore center, Kody Russey, was rock solid all year for the Bulldogs and saw the most snaps on either side of the football for the Bulldogs. When healthy, Jaqwis Dancy was really good, but he was only on the field for 40% of the snaps in 2018. If Dancy can get that number to 60% in 2019, he could run for 1,000 yards at tailback. There was a lot of rotation for Tech at the left guard position between Drew Kirkpatrick, Shane Carpenter, and Joshua Mote. That spot must improve as Kirkpatrick and Mote will battle it out in the spring and into the fall before the 2019 season. In total, ten players that saw playing time on the offensive side red-shirted for the Bulldogs in 2018. Let's take a look at the defensive totals, they faced 904 snaps during the season.

Snap Count Totals: Defense Player Position Games Played Snap Count Total % of Snaps Played Amik Robertson CB 13 860 95.1% L'Jarius Sneed CB 13 835 92.3% Darryl Lewis S 13 816 90.2% James Jackson S/LB 13 779 86.1% Collin Scott LB 13 713 78.8% Jaylon Ferguson DE 13 623 68.9% Jordan Baldwin S 12 615 68.0% Jordan Bradford DT 13 614 67.9% Dae'Von Washington LB 13 608 67.2% Immanuel Turner DE 13 547 60.5% Keonatye Garner DT 12 443 49.0% Ka'Derrion Mason DT 13 381 42.1% Matthew Ydarraga DE 13 362 40.0% Willie Baker DE 13 260 28.7% Connor Taylor LB 13 230 25.4% Daniel Lewis S 5 194 21.4% Ephraim Kitchen S 10 177 19.5% Courtney Wallace DT 9 139 15.3% Brandon Durman LB 11 139 15.3% La"Dante Davenport DT 12 130 14.3% Zach Hannibal CB 12 97 10.7% Jacorion Andrews S/LB 10 56 6.1% Ezekiel Barnett S/LB 5 55 6.0% Aaron Roberson CB 6 44 4.8% Bee Jay Williamson* S 4 36 3.9% Brandon Floyd* S/LB 4 32 3.5% Michael Sam CB 4 32 3.5% Jaiden Cole* CB 3 29 3.2% Charles Adeola DT 4 18 1.9% Tristan Allen DE 3 15 1.6% Milton Williams DE 3 15 1.6% Alex Zayed LB 3 13 1.4% Trey Baldwin* LB 3 13 1.4% Kollin Hurt S 2 12 1.3% Brodrick Calhoun* CB 2 6 0.6% Reggie Cleveland LB 1 3 0.3% Derek Turner* S 1 2 0.2%