BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #22 BYU

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #22 BYU
Louisiana Tech (2-1) fell to #22 BYU (3-0) by a score of 45-14 Friday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals from Louisiana Tech's side of things in the loss.
First up, the offense. Tech ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Antawn Lewis
|
68
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
68
|
LG Josh Mote
|
68
|
LT Donavaughn Campbell
|
68
|
C Kody Russey
|
68
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
58
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
45
|
WR Adrian Hardy
|
44
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
39
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
37
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
34
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
31
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
27
|
WR Jawaun Johnson
|
24
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
24
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
23
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
10
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
10
|
H-Back Carson Rieder
|
2
The starting offensive line of Donavaughn Campbell, Josh Mote, Kody Russey, Abraham Delfin, and Antawn Lewis went the distance, playing 100% of the snaps.
Isaiah Graham and Adrian Hardy continue to pace Tech at WR from a snap count total perspective. This was Graham's first time in 2020 to lead the WRs in snaps played.
For a third straight week, Justin Henderson saw the most snaps at RB.
After playing 25 snaps against Houston Baptist, Kyle Maxwell saw another 24 snaps in this one against BYU.
Aaron Allen saw two series at QB.
Defensively, the Bulldogs saw BYU run 65 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
65
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
61
|
OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett
|
59
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
58
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
57
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
44
|
DT Milton Williams
|
41
|
OLB/DE Eric Kendzior
|
38
|
ILB Allen Walker
|
37
|
DT/NT Keivie Rose
|
37
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
35
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
28
|
DE Tristan Allen
|
26
|
DT Steven Shaw
|
24
|
OLB/DE Mykol Clark
|
21
|
DT/NT Malik Wells
|
21
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
20
|
DT/NT Dontrell Cobbs
|
8
|
DE Levi Bell
|
8
|
DE Ben Bell
|
6
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
6
|
S Christian Archangel
|
6
|
OLB/S Charvis Thornton
|
6
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
3
Tyler Grubbs went the distance at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Through 3 games, the true freshman has played 211/221 (95%) possible snaps.
After missing the HBU game due to injury, Zach Hannibal returned to the Bulldog lineup against BYU.
With DJ Jackson and Gerald Wilbon out, RS FR Keivie Rose made his first career start on the defensive line.
After missing the first half due to his suspension from being ejected against HBU due to targeting, Trey Baldwin played all 28 snaps in the second half.
TR FR Dontrell Cobbs saw his first action as a Bulldog in the loss.
