BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #22 BYU

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #22 BYU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-1) fell to #22 BYU (3-0) by a score of 45-14 Friday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals from Louisiana Tech's side of things in the loss.

First up, the offense. Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Antawn Lewis

68

RG Abraham Delfin

68

LG Josh Mote

68

LT Donavaughn Campbell

68

C Kody Russey

68

QB Luke Anthony

58

WR Isaiah Graham

45

WR Adrian Hardy

44

WR Griffin Hebert

39

RB Justin Henderson

37

WR Smoke Harris

34

RB Israel Tucker

31

WR Cee Jay Powell

27

WR Jawaun Johnson

24

WR Kyle Maxwell

24

WR Wayne Toussant

23

H-Back Jacob Adams

10

QB Aaron Allen

10

H-Back Carson Rieder

2

The starting offensive line of Donavaughn Campbell, Josh Mote, Kody Russey, Abraham Delfin, and Antawn Lewis went the distance, playing 100% of the snaps.

Isaiah Graham and Adrian Hardy continue to pace Tech at WR from a snap count total perspective. This was Graham's first time in 2020 to lead the WRs in snaps played.

For a third straight week, Justin Henderson saw the most snaps at RB.

After playing 25 snaps against Houston Baptist, Kyle Maxwell saw another 24 snaps in this one against BYU.

Aaron Allen saw two series at QB.

Defensively, the Bulldogs saw BYU run 65 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

ILB Tyler Grubbs

65

S Beejay Williamson

61

OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett

59

CB Zach Hannibal

58

S Khalil Ladler

57

CB Cedric Woods

44

DT Milton Williams

41

OLB/DE Eric Kendzior

38

ILB Allen Walker

37

DT/NT Keivie Rose

37

DE Deshon Hall

35

ILB Trey Baldwin

28

DE Tristan Allen

26

DT Steven Shaw

24

OLB/DE Mykol Clark

21

DT/NT Malik Wells

21

CB Brodrick Calhoun

20

DT/NT Dontrell Cobbs

8

DE Levi Bell

8

DE Ben Bell

6

S Marquallius Turner

6

S Christian Archangel

6

OLB/S Charvis Thornton

6

S Jaiden Cole

3

Tyler Grubbs went the distance at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Through 3 games, the true freshman has played 211/221 (95%) possible snaps.

After missing the HBU game due to injury, Zach Hannibal returned to the Bulldog lineup against BYU.

With DJ Jackson and Gerald Wilbon out, RS FR Keivie Rose made his first career start on the defensive line.

After missing the first half due to his suspension from being ejected against HBU due to targeting, Trey Baldwin played all 28 snaps in the second half.

TR FR Dontrell Cobbs saw his first action as a Bulldog in the loss.

