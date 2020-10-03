BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #22 BYU

Louisiana Tech (2-1) fell to #22 BYU (3-0) by a score of 45-14 Friday night. Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals from Louisiana Tech's side of things in the loss. First up, the offense. Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total RT Antawn Lewis 68 RG Abraham Delfin 68 LG Josh Mote 68 LT Donavaughn Campbell 68 C Kody Russey 68 QB Luke Anthony 58 WR Isaiah Graham 45 WR Adrian Hardy 44 WR Griffin Hebert 39 RB Justin Henderson 37 WR Smoke Harris 34 RB Israel Tucker 31 WR Cee Jay Powell 27 WR Jawaun Johnson 24 WR Kyle Maxwell 24 WR Wayne Toussant 23 H-Back Jacob Adams 10 QB Aaron Allen 10 H-Back Carson Rieder 2

The starting offensive line of Donavaughn Campbell, Josh Mote, Kody Russey, Abraham Delfin, and Antawn Lewis went the distance, playing 100% of the snaps. Isaiah Graham and Adrian Hardy continue to pace Tech at WR from a snap count total perspective. This was Graham's first time in 2020 to lead the WRs in snaps played. For a third straight week, Justin Henderson saw the most snaps at RB. After playing 25 snaps against Houston Baptist, Kyle Maxwell saw another 24 snaps in this one against BYU. Aaron Allen saw two series at QB. Defensively, the Bulldogs saw BYU run 65 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total ILB Tyler Grubbs 65 S Beejay Williamson 61 OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett 59 CB Zach Hannibal 58 S Khalil Ladler 57 CB Cedric Woods 44 DT Milton Williams 41 OLB/DE Eric Kendzior 38 ILB Allen Walker 37 DT/NT Keivie Rose 37 DE Deshon Hall 35 ILB Trey Baldwin 28 DE Tristan Allen 26 DT Steven Shaw 24 OLB/DE Mykol Clark 21 DT/NT Malik Wells 21 CB Brodrick Calhoun 20 DT/NT Dontrell Cobbs 8 DE Levi Bell 8 DE Ben Bell 6 S Marquallius Turner 6 S Christian Archangel 6 OLB/S Charvis Thornton 6 S Jaiden Cole 3